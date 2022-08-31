Berta Blanton

05/02/1931 — 06/22/2022
Berta Frances (Burton) Blanton was born to Herbert and Louise Burton on May 2, 1931 and died June 22, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mrs. Blanton was born in Amarillo, Texas and raised in Roswell, NM where she spent countless happy hours at her beloved Father’s boot and saddlery shop. Berta accepted Jesus at 5 years old, loved scripture and lived for the day she would be called home. She was known for her beautiful hand-crafted denim and quilt bears.
Graveside Service by First Church of the Nazarene will be held at South Park Cemetery on September 24th at 10:00 AM.