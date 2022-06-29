Berta Frances Blanton, 91, was born to Herbert and Louise Burton on May 2, 1931 and died June 22, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mrs. Blanton was born in Amarillo, Texas, raised in Roswell, New Mexico where she spent many happy hours at her beloved father's boot and saddlery shop. She relocated to Florida 3 years ago coming from Bainbridge, Georgia.
Berta was known for her beautiful bears that she made, making over 3500 of them out of denim and other special materials. She loved to travel and had a love for scripture. She accepted Jesus at 5 years old and was very dedicated to her Lord. She went to Bethany Nazarene College in Oklahoma for 2 years. She passionately loved New Mexico and the mountains.
She worked for over 12 years for Bell Telephone Company. During this time, without knowing it, she was a pioneer for women in the workplace. She was one of the first women in the country to move from the female dominated switchboard to the position of frameman in the male dominated Frame Department.
Survivors include her daughters, Roberta Yarborough of Fort Pierce, FL and Kimberly Bradley of Fairfield Bay, AR; sons, Gregory (Peg) Blanton and Stuart (Debbie) Blanton both of Florence, AZ; 16 grandchildren, Boo Scharfschwerdt, Wade & Beth Yarborough, Preston & Melissa Yarborough, Scott & Jessica Blanton, Eric & Sadie Blanton, Ami Rogers, Dana Blanton, Melissa & Greg Fahrenbruch, Rheanna Roden, and Melonie & Justin Burton; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She had two surviving sisters, Juanita LaRue of Little Rock, AR and Karen Mackey of Anaconda, MT, a brother, Herbert Burton of Cloudcroft, NM, and two sisters-in-law Norma Shaw of Whigam, GA, and Wanda Burton of Mineral Wells, TX, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arch Blanton and brothers, John Thomas, Robert and Bill Burton.
Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Orange Avenue Baptist Church, Fort Pierce. A reception will follow at the church. A memorial service will be held in Roswell, NM on September 24, 2022, further details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bonita Park, Angus, NM at bonitapark.com