Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10:00 Am-11:00 Am. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 Am at LaGrone Funeral Chapel for Bertha (Grammy) Roller, 88, of Roswell NM. Bertha passed away on January 26, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Interment at South Park Cemetery to follow the Funeral Service.
Bertha was born on August 31, 1934, in Mt. Wolf, PA, to Grace and Vincent Bostic. On October 14, 1950, she married John H. Roller SR. in Townsend Md. He proceeded her in death on Nov. 23, 2012, at the family home. She was also proceeded in death by her mother Grace and her father Vincent Bostic, her daughter Belinda Roller, son Jeffrey Roller and granddaughter, Bonnie Kay Bostic. She moved to Roswell on August the 21st 1972 and raised the children and kept up with the family home. Those who left to cherish her memory are her children, David, and spouse Susie Bostic, of Wellsville Pa; Helen Ridge of Roswell NM; John Roller Jr. and spouse Sylvia Roller of Silver City NM; Henry and spouse Danica Roller of Roswell NM; Vincent Roller of Roswell NM and Dawn Collins of Roswell NM. Sister, Gerlinda Reeser of York PA, and brother Curvin Bostic, of Starview PA. 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers with be her sons; David Bostic; John Roller Jr; Henry Roller; Vincent Roller, and grandsons; David E. Bostic II; and Andrew J. Collins. Bertha (Grammy) Roller was loved by all and will be missed by many.
