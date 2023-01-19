Visitation for Bertha Moreno, age 75, of Roswell, NM is at 9:30 AM, followed with recitation of the Rosary at 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Mass Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Bertha passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in Rio Rancho, NM.
Bertha was born June 27, 1947 to Justiniano Lopez and Maria Mejia in Guatemala, Guatemala City. Bertha loved staying busy by making tamales, sewing, shopping, listening to music, and being on TikTok. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially playing poker and many other games. She enjoyed taking her grandkids to the parks and creating great memories on bus and train rides. Bertha was a well known seamstress that took pride in her work at her beloved north side of Chicago.
Those left to cherish Bertha’s memory is her spouse, Ricardo Moreno; son Eddy Valenzuela (Flora); daughter, Emily Melgarejo (Erik); brother, Hector R. Marroquin; sisters, Hortencia Lopez, Elvira Lopez, Dorna Marroquin, Blanca Lopez, Martha Anaya. Bertha was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Erik Jr. Melgarejo, Kiara Valenzuela, Mercedes Melgarejo, Eddy Valenzuela, Brianna Melgarejo, and Jezebella Melgarejo and a great grandchild on his way.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Justiniano Lopez and Maria Mejia, and a sister Maria Herlinda Lopez.
Serving as pallbearers: son, Eddy Valenzuela; grandson, Erik Jr. Melgarejo; son-in-law, Erik Melgarejo; nephew, Sergio Sanchez; brother-in-law, Mario Anaya; and grandson, David Terrazas. Honorary pallbearers: husband, Ricardo Moreno; second cousin, Gregorio Vera: her brother, Hector Marroquin: good friend, Francisco Martinez.
