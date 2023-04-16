On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Betty C. Madrid, 80 years old, passed away in Albuquerque with loved ones by her side. She has gained her wings and is flying with the Angels in Heaven.
Betty was a devoted catholic. She was a good wife, mom, daughter, sister, grandma, and great grandma. She always welcomed everyone into her home. Betty was born on November 30, 1942, to Otis and Margaret Chavez in Casa Grande, AZ. From there she moved to Artesia, NM at a young age where she spent a large part of her life. In Artesia, she met the love of her life John G. Madrid. They were married on February 27, 1960, at The Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this year.
Betty obtained her Master’s Degree in Education along with her husband John, who also earned his Master’s in Education while raising their 4 children together in Artesia and Roswell. Her teaching career started in Lake Arthur, Pecos Elementary and then concluded at Flora Vista/Nancy Lopez Elementary School. Betty was an accomplished educator that was loved by her students and peers.
Betty was an NEA Union member during and after her 25+ year teaching journey. During this journey, she served the NEA local and state organizations with pride, energy, and the desire to make the life of teachers, associates and children much better. She was elected to attend the National Representative Assembly many times for NEA New Mexico in many different states including Washington, DC.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents Otis and Margaret Chavez, her infant son Joseph, brothers Manuel, Bobby, and Pete Chavez, Sister-in-law Cecilia Chavez, and brother-in-law Paul Contreras.
She is survived by her loving husband John G. Madrid of Albuquerque. Her children Johnny Madrid and Barbara Young (Mark) of Albuquerque, Ramona Madrid of Roswell and Eric Madrid of Albuquerque. Her sisters Rachel Contreras of Helendale, CA, Jane Regenold of Tulsa, OK and sister-in-law Pat Chavez of Deer Park, WA. Her grandchildren Sarah Young-Craycraft (Mike), Michael (Felicia), Jeremy and Seth Young, Jessica Zamora, Amanda Madrid (Charlie), Nicholas Madrid-Kane, Emily Madrid-Kane, Cera Silversmith (Dominic) and Joecelyn Madrid. Her great grandchildren Kristin Young-Almaraz, Abigail Craycraft, Damian Silversmith, Ma-Kayla Gillispie and Isaiah Young.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Assumption Catholic Church in Roswell on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with a Reception to follow.
A Rosary will be held at The Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Artesia on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at The Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church following the burial service.