Our beloved mother, Betty Ellen Oracion, passed away on July 23, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Muskegon, Michigan to parents, Harold and Floy Bobb, in 1930, Betty was a resident of Roswell, NM for more than 70 years. She earned her Certified Dental Assisting degree and worked for Dr. Carlton N. Walker, DDS for 26 years until her retirement in 1996.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Ron) Willis; Pamela (Richard) Wilson; Susan (Steve, deceased) Sharp; Vance (Kim) Oracion; Timothy (Donna) Oracion; Paula (Lee) Wilks; grandchildren, Trisha (Sean) Ranes; Tara Brendle; Briana (Michael) Hendrix; Zachary Wilks; Spencer (Yvonne) Sharp; and Derrick (Dani) Sharp; eight great grandchildren; brother-in law, Leo (Ann) Oracion; and sisters-in-law, Jean Bobb and Ann (George) Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Jr., her parents; brother, Dale Bobb; and longtime companion, William (Bill) McCutchen.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Elizabeth, Caitlyn, and all the staff members at Beehive Homes of Roswell for their loving care of mom for the past six years. A special thanks as well to Kindred Hospice-Roswell.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, August 20, which would have been her 92nd birthday. A visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a rosary service at 1:30 p.m., and a funeral mass at 2 p.m. officiated by Father Ephraim Ezulike at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Roswell, 2808 N. Kentucky Ave.
Memorial donations may be made to the Roswell Humane Society or to the charity of your choice.