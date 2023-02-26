Betty (Jamie) Howe

09/15/1931 — 02/18/2023
Jamie was born in Norfolk, NE to Belle and Fred Allberry. She graduated from Norfolk High School and went on to attend Wesleyan University where she met the love of her life, Wesley Howe. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati. She and Wes married on January 14, 1951 and were able to spend 60 happy years together.
They have 2 daughters Corby (Terry) Cummins of Roswell, NM and Pamela (Jeffrey) Block of Gilbert, AZ and one granddaughter Aimee (Antoine) Gallaway of Keller, TX. They also have 2 great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Noah Gallaway that they loved very much. She began her teaching career in 1950 in York, NE and taught for nearly 50 years, ending her career at Del Norte Elementary in Roswell, NM. She loved teaching and impacted many young people’s lives.
Jamie also served as President of the Roswell Humane Society for several years. She had many dogs throughout her life and cherished them all. Her four-legged kids were always so precious. No matter where she went, Jamie made friends and was loved by all. She had a great sense of humor and would always be willing to sing you a song (or two).
She transitioned to heaven while in Gilbert, AZ at her most recent home of 4 years (Enclave Senior Living). She was surrounded by family and those who loved her dearly. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and her family loves her "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Howe and her parents Belle and Fred Allberry.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Jamie's character, we ask all who wish to participate to donate to the Roswell Humane Society.