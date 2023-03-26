Betty Jim Miller, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with the Miller family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Funeral Services will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, in Roswell, NM, on March 31, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held in Nara Visa, New Mexico, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
Betty was born July 13, 1946, to Allen (Bud) Alford and Jessie (Bob) Alford, in Tucumcari, NM. Betty was involved in the XIT rodeo in Dalhart, TX, in her teen years, where she ran for Rodeo Queen. She graduated from Amistad High School. She married Gary Miller, on June 26, 1964. Betty was employed at Nara Visa Mercantile from 1979-1984. She had driven the Logan School Bus for approximately 4 years, prior to driving a school bus, for Clovis Schools, in the early 1970s. Betty and Gary made the move to Roswell, NM in 1986, where she worked for Pollard Bus Company, for 37 years. She loved working with children. Betty’s favorite pastime was going to Ruidoso to the Casino and playing the slot machines, and drawing pictures with her granddaughters.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers and she is survived by her husband Gary Miller, son Tommy Miller, (Moretta Miller) of Nara Visa, NM. Daughter, Mikki Williams, (Joe Williams), of Hagerman, NM. Grandchildren, Blakelee, Kohen, Richard Brooklin. Numerous nephews and nieces. Two brothers: Rogene ( Sandra) Alford, of Corona, NM. Tommy (Louise), Alford of Clovis, New Mexico. Betty’s tribute was written by her family.