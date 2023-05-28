Lifelong Pecos Valley resident Betty Nell Miles of Hagerman, NM passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the age of 92. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 201 West 5th Street, Dexter, NM.
Betty Nell was born in Dexter on February 26, 1931, to Elmer Samuel Bible and Mary Baker Bible. She grew up in Dexter and graduated from DHS, then married the love of her life, Henry Leroy Miles in the spring of 1949. Together, they worked and raised their family in the same small town in which they had been born. Betty Nell grew up in the “Little Grey Church” of Dexter and became a dedicated wife, mother, church and community member.
A move to Hagerman only extended Betty Nell’s circle of love and service. She followed her parent’s lead, dedicating her time and talents to both the Hagerman and Dexter Presbyterian churches. From playing the organ, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and rolling bandages to painting walls and cooking for church functions, Betty Nell exemplified a servant’s heart. There is no written record of how many concessions stands she manned or how many hours she spent supporting local youth through 4-H projects, county fairs, recitals and every kind of youth athletic activity that took place. She was well known for her willingness to share her thoughts with referees during the excitement of a game. As her children grew up, she became interested in Real Estate and helped many families find a new home in the valley. Her hard work as a realtor earned her the Realtor of the Year Award and she achieved multi-year Million Dollar Sales Club awards.
Betty Nell truly enjoyed helping people and taught her children, grandchildren and great grands the value of hard work. Known to her family as Granny, she enjoyed the together times and was happiest when everyone showed up for Sunday morning pancakes.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, raising chickens and going to ballgames. No weed was safe if Granny had her hoe in hand. She counted herself lucky to have a group of friends that had known each other for more than 80 years. Sharing the bounty of her garden and eggs from her chickens was one of her greatest pleasures. She made the very best apple jelly and was heard to say many times, “I love life!”
Granny is survived by her son Don Miles (Nancy) of Dexter, NM, daughter Nelda Munoz (Rene) of Levelland, Texas, daughter in law Ann Miles (Ray, deceased) of Hagerman, NM, grandchildren Sarah Villalpando (Carlos) of Roswell, NM, Bryan Miles (Marybelle) of Artesia, NM, Elizabeth Grimm (Justin) of Peralta, NM, Andy Miles (Jessica) of Grapevine, Texas, Anna Chaney (Kyle) of Dexter, NM, Jill Craig (Nathaniel) of Soldatna, Alaska, Susan Sparks (Michael) of Lubbock, Texas, Matt Munoz (Ashley) of Austin, Texas, Travis Gray (Heidi) of Hagerman, NM and Trevor Gray (Katie) of Hagerman, NM. Her adoring great grandchildren are Courtney French (Cody), Camarynn Villalpando, Connor Villalpando, Chris Miles, Brianna Saiz, Allison Miles, Jaeven Grado, Jaethen Grado, Janeesa Grado, Jace Miles, Natalie Grimm, Avery Grimm, Ethan Miles, Audrey Miles, Stella Chaney, Rowdy Gray, Luke Gray, Beckham Sparks, Quinn Sparks, Cutler Gray, Ellie Gray, Charlotte Munoz, Joey Craig, Lilly Craig, Grace Craig, and Abigail Craig. Great-great grandchildren are Aiden Saiz, Bryson Saiz, Amelia Saiz, and Lincoln French. Betty Nell is also survived by many members of her extended family and caring friends who will cherish her memory.
In addition to Betty Nell’s parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, son Ray Miles, brother E.J. Bible, and sister Eva Mae Waggoner.
Her family is grateful to the kind, caring folks of The Chaves County JOY Center in Hagerman, Goodlife Senior Care Center and Enhabit Hospice, both of Carlsbad, Ballard Funeral Home of Roswell and the many, many friends that lifted her in prayer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Youth Group of Dexter First Presbyterian Church or the Pecos Valley Teen Center. The mailing address for both is PO Box 367, Dexter, NM, 88230. Betty Nell believed that the youth of our communities are our future and deserve as much support as we can give them.