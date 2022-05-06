Betty Ruth Morgan, 77, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on May 3, 2022, in Roswell. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Betty’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at South Park Cemetery, with pastor Dale Jones officiating.
Betty was born to Oscar James Reid and Mary Evelyn (Smith) Reid on January 17, 1945, in Arkansas. She was the beloved wife of Dwight Morgan and a cherished school bus driver for many years. Betty had many hobbies and interests such as collecting porcelain dolls, reading, watching movies, listening to country music, shopping, and donating to numerous charities. She will be missed by many friends and family.
Betty is survived by her children: Darlene Morgan and Vivian Morgan; grandchildren: Lori Brisco and Roxanne Jeffries; and several great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Morgan; parents: Oscar James Reid and Mary Evelyn Reid; grandson: Eric Eugene Brisco; sisters: Carlyn Tarvin, and Julie Casey; and brother, James Reid.
Betty’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.
Peace, my heart, let the time for the
Parting be sweet.
Let it not be a death but Completeness.
Let love melt into memory and pain into songs.
Let the flight through the sky end in
The folding of the wings over the Nest.
Let the last touch of your hands be
Gentle like the flower of the night.
Stand still, O Beautiful End, for a Moment,
and say your last words in Silence.
I bow to you and hold up my lamp to
Light your way.