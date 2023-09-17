Bill Hyslop
Interment for Roswell native Bill Hyslop will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St. All are welcome to attend.
Bill died on October 19, 2022, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Boulder County, Colorado.
Bill was an adventurer most of his life. He began riding motorcycles as a teenager in Roswell in the 1960s. He obtained a private pilot license in his 20s, jumped off mountains with a hang-glider, participated in the early stages of flatland towing hang-gliding, and mastered wind-surfing. As a child, he became an accomplished skier on the slopes at Sierra Blanca and spent the next decades honing his skills in the mountains of Colorado.
Bill anchored the offensive and defensive lines at tackle for the New Mexico Military Institute Colts, rarely getting to leave the field. He also earned academic honors at NMMI and graduated in 1970. He then attended the University of Colorado and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1975. In Colorado, Bill found a career in restaurant management and lived in the Denver area for the last 40 years of his life. In the late 1960s and 70s, Bill taught himself to play guitar, part of a lifelong passion for music.
Bill’s teammates and friends remember his quiet, unassuming and gentle nature, and his thoughtfulness and concern for others. He was usually the voice of calm and reason in turbulent times. Not that he would turn down an opportunity to join in some good-natured turbulence. He could be surprisingly boisterous and funny, always guided by a fun-loving spirt and a thirst for adventure.
Bill was born William Ralph Hyslop to Dr. Henry Ralph Hyslop and Winnie Jo Hyslop on July 13, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas. He was raised in Roswell, beginning when the family moved to Walker Air Force Base. Bill is survived by his brother, Don Edwards Hyslop of La Jolla, California, and his sister, Candace Michelle Hyslop of Roswell.