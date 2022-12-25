Bill Merritt

On Sunday Evening, December 18th, during a soft rain our Husband, Daddy, Papa and Grandpa passed away and went to be with his loving savior.
Billy was a “shepherd” his entire life. He was born on the family ranch they homesteaded in 1923. His family came from Texas in a covered wagon and settled on land east of Lake Arthur, New Mexico. Daddy was a sheep herder at a very young age. He attended school in Lake Arthur and loved sports. After high school graduation he attended Kerrville School of Preaching. Daddy was a Church of Christ Preacher and song leader, traveling to small churches preaching and was shown great hospitality by sweet ladies. He then transferred to Abilene Christian College where he roped on the circuit, spending lots of nights sleeping in horse trailers. In 1954, Bill returned to his family ranch to help his parents, raising cattle and peddling eggs. During this time Bill played semiprofessional basketball.
In 1959, he met and married Angie Barnett, he loved her more than words could say. They were married 63 happy years. Together they ranched and had many business endeavors. Bill served on Lake Arthur School board for over 30 years. He was a Pulpit preacher and song leader at Lake Arthur Church of Christ, also preached occasionally at 8th and Grand and Hermosa Church of Christ in Artesia. He also served as deacon at Country Club Road Church of Christ. Later in life he, along with his wife and two daughters started and owned Down Home Boutique for 25 years. After all his life adventures he would tell you what he loved the most was the Lord and his family. He lived his life being a shepherd, taking care of us all.
Billy Garland Merritt was born June 13th, 1931 in Lake Arthur, New Mexico to Robert Lee and Lena Merritt. They precede him in death. Also preceded by his sisters, Bobbie (Merritt) McDonald, Elizabeth (Merritt) Derrick and brother Chris Merritt.
He is survived by wife, Angie Merritt, daughters Tammy (Merritt) Stephens, husband Rick and Jenny (Merritt) Line and husband David.
Grandchildren Aimee Hill, husband Brent, Alexia Gray, husband Gus, Taylor Line, wife Brittany, Angela Chisum, husband Dakota, Graysen Stephens and Cade Stephens.
7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved greatly.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 26, 2022 at Country Club Road Church of Christ, Roswell, New Mexico.
Daddy loved everyone and never met a stranger. He made lifelong friends he treasured. He was the heart of our family and our family businesses; he forever loved his home and ranch. Always a dreamer and always had a plan. Always, Always a cowboy!
Daddy would want us to implore you to get to know Jesus and if you haven’t, turn your life over to Him. His last concern was making sure everyone was with him in heaven.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com