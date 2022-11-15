Billie Jean Proctor

Billie Jean Proctor

A graveside service for Billie Jean Proctor, age 95, will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at South Park Cemetery with Chaplin Jim Bignell officiating. Visitation for Billie will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, both Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Billie passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, in Roswell, NM.

Billie was born September 1, 1927, to Bunyan Edward Hennigan and Grace George in Ada, Oklahoma. Billie retired as Business Affairs Secretary at New Mexico Military Institute. One thing Billie loved was to talk golf and football with her grandsons and great nephew. 

Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Proctor; daughter, Linda Jo Patrick; Ruby Barringer (sister), Ruth Floyd (sister), Marie Werner (sister) B.E. Hennigan (brother) and Tommie Meharg (sister).

Those left to cherish Billie’s memory are, grandsons: Sean Patrick of Meadow Vista, CA, and Stephen Patrick of Applegate, CA; Joe Andreis (nephew) of Roswell, NM; Theresa Andreis (niece) of Roswell, NM; John Meharg (nephew) of Oklahoma City, OK; Stacey Golightly (niece) of Ada, OK; and Charlie Golightly (nephew) of Ada, OK.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

To send flowers to the family of Billie Proctor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
900 S. Main St
Roswell, NM 88203
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 16
Visitation
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
900 S. Main St
Roswell, NM 88203
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 17
Graveside Service
Thursday, November 17, 2022
10:00AM
South Park Cemetery
3101 SE MAIN
Roswell, NM 88203
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.