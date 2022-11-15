A graveside service for Billie Jean Proctor, age 95, will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at South Park Cemetery with Chaplin Jim Bignell officiating. Visitation for Billie will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, both Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Billie passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, in Roswell, NM.
Billie was born September 1, 1927, to Bunyan Edward Hennigan and Grace George in Ada, Oklahoma. Billie retired as Business Affairs Secretary at New Mexico Military Institute. One thing Billie loved was to talk golf and football with her grandsons and great nephew.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Proctor; daughter, Linda Jo Patrick; Ruby Barringer (sister), Ruth Floyd (sister), Marie Werner (sister) B.E. Hennigan (brother) and Tommie Meharg (sister).
Those left to cherish Billie’s memory are, grandsons: Sean Patrick of Meadow Vista, CA, and Stephen Patrick of Applegate, CA; Joe Andreis (nephew) of Roswell, NM; Theresa Andreis (niece) of Roswell, NM; John Meharg (nephew) of Oklahoma City, OK; Stacey Golightly (niece) of Ada, OK; and Charlie Golightly (nephew) of Ada, OK.
