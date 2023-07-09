Billie Wayne Whitehead, resident of Roswell, NM, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, June 15, 2023. He was surrounded by his family and friends as he was peacefully ushered home. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Billie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Billie was born at home in Lawton, Oklahoma, on September 9th, 1933. He was the fifteenth of sixteen children born to Albert Parks Whitehead and Beulah Whitehead, they moved to Roswell New Mexico in 1940 with his parents to begin farming and resided at the family farm on W Pine Lodge Road.
On June 20, 1948, Billie called upon the Lord to save him, while chopping cotton. He had been under great conviction after hearing, Pastor Porter MacDougal preach on hell and the end times at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. A few months later he felt called to ministry and moved to Springfield, MO to attend Baptist Bible College. He worked for Howard Ingram at the Tabernacle Baptist Church immediately following graduation. Billie then took a position at the Trowbridge Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Morgan, in El Paso, Texas. It was there he met the love of his life Wanda Whitehead and married in 1956. He accepted the call as Music and Youth Minister at the Fundamental Baptist Church in Sweetwater, Texas. He worked for ten years alongside pastors A. L. Patterson and Raymond Dunn in Sweetwater, Texas. At this time, he accepted the call to Central Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to work with Bernie Rodgers and became the associate pastor working with college students and the music ministry in 1968. In 1970, Billie was called to Santa Fe, New Mexico to become pastor at the Temple Baptist Church where he ministered for twenty-two years. In 1993, he felt led to Roswell Baptist Temple pastoring there for twenty-four years and in 2017, started the Maranatha Baptist Church, where he preached his last sermon on June 4,2023. In his seventy years of ministry, Billie led hundreds, if not thousands to the saving knowledge of Christ. His passion was starting more churches in New Mexico and worldwide missions. Through his leadership, dedicated members impacted ministries world-wide with their mission’s love offerings. If you had “face time” with Bill, you knew he would be asking you about your eternal destination, no matter if you were the governor of the state or an addicted soul on the streets. He took his prayer life, winning souls, and mentorship seriously. Billie discipled with a passion, encouraging his flock to give out the gospel and to also live it, Sunday through Saturday. There was not a bolder, more compassionate witness for souls or more faithful person than he. Billie was ushered into Heaven with a loud, “Well done, good and faithful servant”. He was a true example to believers. He led by action and taught those close to him even up to death about the need to give others forgiveness and the charge to “carry on” and above all to bring glory to Christ!
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Whitehead; daughters: LaDean, (David Peck),David, Michelle, Miles and Grant Peck, Ashley and Kristen Olson, James Peck, Darla, (Chris Kolker), Jennifer Kolker and Brandon Gregoire, Christa, Michael, Keaton, Kingsley and Winslow Shaw, Rebecca Kolker and Wade McCullough, Billy and Chelsea Kolker, Christabela and Caleb Kolker, Stephanie Kolker, Micaela and Anthony Olguin, Michael Kolker, Katherine Kolker, Donelle, (Jones) Inventor, Joel Inventor, Lolita Wagner, Deanna Whitehead; sister in-law, Melba Snell; brother, Parks Whitehead; many nephews, nieces, and cousins who are too numerous to list; he also leaves behind many dear church members, sons and daughters in the ministry, children and grandchildren in the faith and friends over the years who will reunite with him soon.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents; fourteen brothers; sisters; numerous brother and sister in-laws; and beloved grandson, Josiah Inventor.
He exemplified the song, “Only Jesus” and his legacy was trying to live his life every day to point others to Jesus and to magnify the Lord. (I John 5:11-13) Throughout his years, Billie was a genuinely loving and loyal pastor, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. By example he taught his family the importance of loving and serving others as well as instilling a work ethic and respect and love for the community. Billie was a true friend to many and his impact will forever remain imprinted on countless hearts. Until his final day, he held a witty sense of humor, typically accompanied by his classic big smile and understated chuckle. While he has passed on to Eternity, his impact on earth forever remains.
A Viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, located at 2609 S. Main Street in Roswell, NM, on Monday, July 10, 2023, starting at 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM, with a Wake/Testimony to begin at 5:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
The Whitehead family would like to extend a warm thank-you for all the love, care and support you have shown Bill throughout the years. The many acts of kindnesses, deeds of service and health care given to him are etched in our memory. You will forever have a special place in our hearts!
In lieu of flowers please donate to Maranatha Baptist Church.