Billy “Don” Foster passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Don’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a memorial service Monday, November 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.
Don was a caring and loving person who loved giving people a hard time.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Wanda Grace Foster; grandparents: Hattie Foster, Jonnie and Edna Cones, Lola, and Dick Foster; uncles: John Foster, Jim Foster, and Bobby Foster.
He is survived by his wife Marla Kuykendall; nephews: Justin, Jeromy, Billy Parmer, and Chris White; niece Jennifer White and boyfriend John; sisters: Debbie Parmer and boyfriend Tracy Elliston, and Charlotte White.
Billy’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.