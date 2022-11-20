Billy “Don” Foster passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Don’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.

There will be a memorial service Monday, November 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.

Don was a caring and loving person who loved giving people a hard time.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Wanda Grace Foster; grandparents: Hattie Foster, Jonnie and Edna Cones, Lola, and Dick Foster; uncles: John Foster, Jim Foster, and Bobby Foster.

He is survived by his wife Marla Kuykendall; nephews: Justin, Jeromy, Billy Parmer, and Chris White; niece Jennifer White and boyfriend John; sisters: Debbie Parmer and boyfriend Tracy Elliston, and Charlotte White.

Billy’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.