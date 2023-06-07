Billy Ray Alford (33) passed away Thursday June 1st, 2023, in Magdalena, NM. Billy was born May 29th, 1990, to Tammy Spears of Magdalena, NM, and Bart (Possum) Alford from Tatum, NM. Billy grew up in Roswell, NM and was active in sports, 4-H, FFA, but his passion was competing in rodeos. He graduated from Goddard High in 2008.
Billy attended college at ENMU Portales, as well as Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari, NM, where he pursued a degree in Farrier Science, Billy had a goal of becoming a horseshoer like his father, Possum. While in college, Billy competed in rodeos and loved saddle bronc riding. He made numerous life-long friends while on the rodeo trail and will always be remembered for being the life of the party.
Billy enjoyed fishing, reading his bible, and spending time with his friends. He was generous, witty, and could be onery, but all who he encountered loved him, and always thought highly of him. Billy moved to Magdalena around 4 years ago to provide care for grandmother Evelyn Spears, and spent time helping his uncle Billy Spears. Special thanks to Karolyn and Donnie Chaves, who helped Billy while he was in Magdalena.
Billy leaves behind his mother, Tammy Spears Carpenter and husband, Ross, grandmother Evelyn Spears, older brother James W. Alford, and niece, Sophie Raelyn Alford of Roswell, NM, loving aunts and uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
Billy is preceded in death by his father Bart Alford, his paternal grandparents, Millie and James Alford from Tatum, NM and his maternal grandfather Charlie Spears from Magdalena, NM.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the cemetery in Magdalena, NM, Saturday June 10th at 10:00 with Pastor Paul Summers officiating, followed by a potluck lunch at the Magdalena rodeo grounds.