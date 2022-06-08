Billy Ray Pease was born January 5, 1941 to Bill and Lela Pease in Fresno, California. Billy was born into a large family of siblings.
Billy met and married his first wife, Irene and they had 5 boys together. He spent his younger years in the California area before adventuring east to Texas. Billy tried his hand at dairy farming at Hartley Dairy in Muleshoe. This is where he began the 2nd act of his life as a family man. He met and married Sylvia and acquired 4 boys and a girl. Billy always a family-oriented man, followed his uncle to Lubbock to work at Flatlander Dairy. This is where he learned to drive a truck hauling milk for the dairy, and this began a passion that would lead him and his family in a different direction. Billy relocated his family to New Mexico where he began his career as a trucker known as “Wild Bill”. Billy drove a truck for over 20 years before retiring.
Billy was one of the hardest working men you would ever meet and always provided for the people he loved. Anyone that knew him, knew of his love for animals, practical jokes, a good game of tater hole, and most of all, any child he ever met. This is probably because he was just a big kid himself. Family was very important to Billy, always one to drive miles to see a sick relative, celebrate a birthday, or deliver a pet to a new home. His hidden talent was match making between many an animal and their human.
After the death of his wife in 2003, Billy relocated to Amarillo to be closer to family, which is where he passed away at home.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sylvia, his sons, Merle, Ricky, Randy, Steven, and his siblings, George, Joe, Darrel, Dean, Carolyn, Wanda, and Katie.
Billy is survived by his children, Ray, William, Timothy, Terry, Ronnie, Sandra, his siblings, Keith, Asa, Randy, and Sharon. He is also survived by many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very dearly.
Billy’s ready smile and humor will greatly be missed. Go rest high on that mountain, you have earned it…. until we meet again.
Visitation for Billy will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 9, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service for Billy will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 9, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com