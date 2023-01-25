Billy Ray Shaw, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Bennie, who had passed away only hours earlier the day before.
"Papa Dude", as he was affectionately called by his family, was born on September 14, 1936, to SK and Margaret Shaw in Clovis, NM. He graduated from Melrose High school in 1955 before enlisting in the Army. He married his sweetheart, Bennie Baxley, on March 16, 1956, in Roswell. They made their home and raised their two sons in Hagerman, while Bill served on the Artesia police force and later as a New Mexico State Police officer for over 30 years. He was an active community member, and a regular fixture at Toby's Cafe each morning for coffee. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hagerman, as well as a loyal brother of the New Mexico State Police Brotherhood Association. He also served as a city councilman and was a member of the Hagerman Lions Club. Prior to his retirement from the State Police force in 1985, he received many awards for his outstanding service and dedication. After retiring, he worked several years in security for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, as well as in transport services for Tate Branch Automotive. Bill had a big personality, and a booming laugh to match. He loved fishing with his boys, woodworking, and watching the Cowboys play on Sunday afternoons.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bennie, and sisters Betty Morgan and Barbara Hughes.
He is survived by his sons Casey Shaw (Faye) of Livingston, LA, and Jay Shaw (Kimberly, deceased) of Hagerman, NM; his grandchildren Mara Poe (Jonathan) of Walker, LA, Aubrie Forbes (Mitchel) of Moreauville, LA, Cassie Holland (Wade) of Walker, LA, Adam Jones (Angel) of Walker, LA, Katie Reyes (Dr. Jose) of Chicago, IL, Camille Shaw of Jarrell, TX and Madalyn Shaw of Jarrell, TX; one brother, Gary Shaw (Choleng) of Iowa, and sister Sheryl Nation of Childress, TX. His great-grandchildren include Thaddeus and Jemma Poe, Everlie Forbes, Owen and Taysom Holland, Adaline, Annie, Allison, Ely Jones, and Emilia Shaw. Bill had many nieces, nephews, and extended family who loved him dearly
A combined memorial service for Bill and Bennie will be held at the First Baptist Church of Hagerman on Saturday, January 28th, at 2:00 pm. Their nephews, Jimmy and Toby Baxley, and "Brother Herb" Gage will be officiating.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the Hagerman and Dexter EMT departments as well as Lali Munoz, their dear family friend, and devoted caretaker to Bennie and Bill.
Billy’s tribute is written in his honor by his family.