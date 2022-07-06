Blanca E. Gamboa, 66, passed away on June 15, 2022 in Monroe, WA. She was born February 28, 1956 to Jesus and Josefina Gamboa in Zacatecas, Zac., Mx.
Blanca lived in Roswell, NM for 25 years. Her passion was to help at St. John Catholic Church in which she was an active member. She is deeply missed and will always remain in a special place of the hears of her family members and friends.
Blanca is survived by her children Josefina Carrillo, Jesus H. Carrillo, Haide Carrillo, Nereyda Moreno, and Julieta Soto, her grandchildren, siblings, and numerous extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 1:30 at St. John Catholic Church.