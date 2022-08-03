Bob Robinson

Bob died Sat July 16th at home. Born March 26, 1939 at S. Mary's Hospital in Roswell, NM. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Roswell, NM. A memorial services will be held Monday Aug 8 at 11am at the First Baptist Church of Roswell, NM.
Bob married Elizabeth on December 26, 1989 at the First Baptist Church of Roswell, NM.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Coleman William, mother, Elberta, Brother Coleman William, Brother Bill, Sister Melba (Cecil) Philips, Sister Emma (Percy) Williams.
Bob is survived by his wife Elizabeth, Sister Cathy (John) Melton and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Bob had several jobs watchsmith, working in motels, custodian for First Baptist Church of Roswell, NM. Bob's last job was driving a city bus in Roswell, NM. Retiring in 2004. Bob then for hobbies bowling on the teachers League then Senior Leagues after that bob took music lessons from David Hett and learned to play mandolin, acoustic guitar, bass guitar.
I would like to thank all the Doctors, nurses and aides that helped care for Bob. Also for love, support, prayers from family, friends and church family.
Cremation and burial by LaGrone.