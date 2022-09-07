Bobby “Bob” Vinard Power, 64, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Bob’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: In honor of Bob, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial, and Military Honors, at the Power residence on Saturday, September 10, 2022, starting at 3:00 PM.
On September 22, 1957, Bobby V. Power was born in Leonardtown Maryland, to Helen Morgan and Willard Chavers. Those close to him knew him as Bob. He served 20 years in the Air Force, as an aircraft mechanic, and instructor, before retiring. In recent years he has worked for the Department of Homeland Security, with the Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, NM. Bob was the beloved Husband of Laura L. Power, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage and two daughters.
Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycle and has ridden with the American Legion Riders in Lompoc, CA and ABATE in Pensacola, FL. During his time with ABATE, Bob was active in meeting with officials regarding motorcycle legislation and safety. Since moving to Roswell, Bob has played trombones in the Carlsbad Wind Symphony and Roswell Community Band.
A loving husband and a compassionate father, Bob always strove to be, and do, his best in every aspect of his life. He could be intimidating to outsiders, but to those of his inner circle, he was kind, caring, and a good listener. He had a slightly dark, but fantastic, sense of humor; his laughter could fill a room. Bob embraced his Cajun ancestry, and in true Cajun fashion, was an excellent and passionate storyteller. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Bob are his wife, Laura Power; daughters: Heather Power and Crystal Rowe and husband Christopher Rowe; grandchildren: Adalind Rowe and Katrina Rowe; as well as his sister, Dorothy McKay.
PRECEDED: Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Power; father, Willard Chavers; grandparents: Moses & Gertrude Owens and Sam & Pearletta Chavers; sisters: Shirley Rubio and Lynda Snellings.
In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks for donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation at https://www.fisherhouse.org/.
Bob’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.