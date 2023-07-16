Bobby Dan England
God will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore – Revelation 21:4
Bobby Dan England, 58, left this temporary world and stepped into his eternal home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2023. He passed away, after a short illness, in his home in Roswell, NM with his wife of 34 years and his Pastor by his side. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Bobby’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Bobby was born to Albert Lee England and Joy Lynn Furr-England on May 31, 1965 in Tyler, TX. His early years were happily spent living in Lindale, TX surrounded by a large extended family. As a young boy, he moved to Eunice, NM with his parents and siblings. He grew up in Eunice playing baseball and football and making many lifelong friends. He graduated from Eunice High School in 1983.
Bobby’s lifelong strong work ethic was evident as early as high school when he held down not one, but two jobs. One at Eunice Locker Plant and one at Pay-n-Save Grocery. After graduation he went to work in the oilfield as a welder’s helper for B&H Construction in Eunice until a highly sought after job in the natural gas industry opened at Northern Natural Gas. The company hired him and so began his 38-year career. His career took him from NM to WY to TX and back to NM. He began his career as a mechanic and ended at his death as a Senior Safety Representative for Energy Transfer/Transwestern Natural Gas. Throughout his career he was well thought of and made lifelong friends with many of his coworkers and often had the opportunity to reconnect and work with them again as a result of his moves with the company.
Bobby was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Victoria, TX and First Baptist Church in Roswell, NM faithfully serving at both in the music/sound ministry with his talents at the church soundboard. He also learned to play the bass guitar in Victoria and played with a Christian band in the church and at events around the area.
Bobby met his soulmate, Lucretia Amos, in Hobbs, NM. They were married on September 23, 1988.
Bobby is survived by his wife Lucretia England in their home in Roswell NM; brother Richard England and his wife Patty of Texas City, TX; and several nephews and nieces.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lee and Joy England; his sister, Debra McBee; and a nephew.
Per Bobby’s wishes no services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, Bobby’s wife suggests donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in honor of Bobby.