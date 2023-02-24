Bobby Joe Sanchez of Albuquerque, New Mexico went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2023. He was born in Lubbock, TX to Sisto and Librada (Lillie) Sanchez on June 21, 1956. He attended Del Norte Elementary School, Mesa Middle School and graduated from Goddard High School in 1974.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service being held at South Park Cemetery in Roswell on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
For a complete view of his obituary, please visit Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque https://riversidefunerals.com/tribute/details/68589/Bobby-Sanchez/obituary.html#tribute-start