Bobye Alene Corley, 82 of Dumas, TX passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, 24 years to the day of the death of her husband Don Corley. A Graveside Service was held at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Beeson Morrison Funeral Directors.
Alene was born on May 27, 1940, in Pampa, TX to Roy and Hazel (Earp) Phillips. On May 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Don Corley in Knox City, TX. The couple lived in Dumas since 1967 where they raised their children and made their home. Alene was an excellent seamstress that used to make her daughters dresses on their birthdays. She was also very good in the kitchen and made numerous cakes for numerous occasions. She attended Amarillo College where she received a certificate in writing and photography. Alene was very proud to be a published writer. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Channing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, parents; brother: Ben Phillips; daughter: Donna.
Alene is survived by her daughters: Shirley McVey and husband Greg of Roswell, NM, Cindy Maxwell and husband Ken of Roswell, NM, Brenda Strickland and husband Mark of Midwest City, OK, Linda Welch and husband Greg of Channing, TX; brother: Jim Phillips and wife Sherry of Grand Junction, CO; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests with gratitude memorials be made to a favorite charity.