Brandon Lee Revell

Brandon Lee Revell

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Brandon Lee Revell on March 26, 2023, at the age of 46. Brandon was a beautiful and warm soul with a love for music and family. He was a loving brother, son, uncle and an amazing talented musician whose light shone bright. His life ended much too soon.

He is survived by both parents, Ronnie and Martha Revell, and his niece Brianne. He also had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him very much.

He now joins his loving brother, Robert Paul (Bobby) Revell, in heaven.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at South Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Brandon Revell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 31
Graveside Service
Friday, March 31, 2023
2:00PM
South Park Cemetery
3101 S. Main St
Roswell, NM 88203
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.