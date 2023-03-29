With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Brandon Lee Revell on March 26, 2023, at the age of 46. Brandon was a beautiful and warm soul with a love for music and family. He was a loving brother, son, uncle and an amazing talented musician whose light shone bright. His life ended much too soon.
He is survived by both parents, Ronnie and Martha Revell, and his niece Brianne. He also had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him very much.
He now joins his loving brother, Robert Paul (Bobby) Revell, in heaven.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.