Brant Riggin Tinker
Brant Riggin Tinker, 14, passed away, Friday, August 18, 2023 in Springerville, Arizona. He was born May 4, 2009 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Terry Joseph Tinker and Billie Jo Higgins Tinker.
Brant dreamed of being a pilot. He loved indoor skydiving, wakeboarding, snowboarding and video games. He enjoyed outsmarting everyone on the computer. Brant loved his nephew, Joseph and was always helping; lived by the saying, “Choose Your Attitude”. Brant was “all” boy. He drank milk, all day, every day, was a prankster and was always polite and respectful. Recently he helped his mom and dad remodel their cabin, worked cattle and loved a good game of chess with his dad. He was a protector of family and friends and always had an ornery smirk on his face.
Brant is survived by his parents, Terry and Billie Tinker, brother, Bran Tinker and spouse, sister, Chaley Hammons and spouse, grandparents, Jim and Robbie Higgins, great grandmother, Jodell Davis, niece, Ridgelea, nephew, Joseph and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Rode Owen Tinker and grandfather, Curtis Tinker.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Flora Vista, Flora Vista, New Mexico. Interment will follow the services at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedar Hill, New Mexico. A meal will be served following the interment at Centerpoint Fire Station, Aztec.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Brant’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, Arizona, handled arrangements.
