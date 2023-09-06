Brenda Sue Carter
Brenda Sue Carter, 83, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Sue’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Roswell, NM at 10am on Saturday, September 9, 2023 with a reception to follow.
On August 22, 1939, Sue was born to DL and Fern Parker in Pampa, TX. She was the oldest of three children, her two brothers are David and Richard. Sue attended Pampa High School and followed that by receiving a certification in secretarial services from a school in Amarillo, TX. She went to work for Transwestern Pipeline Company where she met her husband to be, Jimmie R. Carter. They were married on August 20, 1966, in Pampa, TX with lifelong friends Bert and Sandra Davis as witnesses. In 1970, they moved to Roswell, NM where she gave birth to identical twins, Lance and Curtis (fat and water- if you knew Sue, you know this story). Two years later, she had her third son, Tyler. She tended to the boys until they started school then began substituting for the principal’s secretary on occasion. She loved working at the school and enjoyed all the faculty.
In her younger years, Sue was a member of Pecos Valley Quilters, was the president of many organizations and thoroughly enjoyed her bridge group. She and Jimmie travelled yearly with a small group of friends from his high school and as they aged, would enjoy walking around the neighborhood and spending time with their local grandchildren, whom she would dote on to anybody that would listen.
Sue and Jimmie loved attending First United Methodist Church and were regular greeters. She enjoyed people- desiring to be friendly and helpful to all.
Over the last few years, dementia had set in and was causing a significant decline in her overall health. She had a recent cancer diagnosis, but a severe stomach ulcer led to an emergency room visit and her being transferred to Providence Hospital in El Paso, TX. She spent nearly two weeks there prior to being brought back to Mission Arch in Roswell on August 8th. Her husband and son Tyler, along with his family, visited her in the time she was there prior to her passing.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her nephew Richard (Richard and Wanda Parker) and her daughter-in-law Michelle Carter (Lance). Sue is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Jimmie; her sons, Lance of La Veta, CO, Curtis (Melissa) of Louisville, CO, and Tyler (Michele) of Roswell, NM; her grandchildren Emery, Zia, Reece, Avani, and Ryder; her siblings David Parker and Richard Parker (Wanda) as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Sue will be missed by her family and friends.
Brenda Sue’s tribute was written by her family in her honor.