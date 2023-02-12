Brian Eddie Jaramillo went home to be with Jesus on January 23rd, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to leave a kind thought or memory with Brian’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Brian was born on May 31st, 1980, to Robert and Ricki Jaramillo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a very loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Brian was a fearless child who loved everything that went fast, especially on two wheels, and at seven years old he was state champion for BMX. He met his high school sweetheart, Kimberly, at sixteen and were inseparable ever since. They were blessed with four children by the age of twenty-five. After learning other trades like iron working and plumbing, Brian found his calling as a glazier, it was a true gift from God. With God’s guidance, Brian started his own business, KB Glass & Windows. Even to cut the biggest piece of glass was only a small challenge for him, his family would gasp and pray every time, but he was never afraid. Brian worked hard to provide for his family, they meant the world to him. He was the greatest dad anybody could ever ask for and strived to teach his four children all they needed to know and much more. He loved his kids and taught them about Jesus when they were young. Brian thanked God for his many blessings in life, and no matter which direction he took, God always found him and gave him grace. He loved to spend time with his family, going camping, fishing, hiking, and especially loved to ride his Harley, very fast. He dreamed of being a race car driver when he was a young boy, and if you were ever in the same car as him, you felt like you were in a race. Brian raced dirt bikes, and even at 40 years old, he was still faster than everyone else. He had a tough exterior, but on the inside, Brian had a huge heart. He loved to help others and would always put everyone’s needs before his own. He was very funny, extremely smart, and loved to fix and build things. Brian was deeply loved by all of his family and will be missed beyond measure.
Brian is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Kimberly Jaramillo; children: Elijah, Ethan, Dylan, and Ashley Jaramillo; mother, Ricki Jaramillo; siblings: Lisa, Robert, and Eric Jaramillo; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death and reunited with his father, Robert Henry Jaramillo; grandpa, Lee Jaramillo; grandma, Viola Jaramillo; grandpa, Eddie Claiborne; grandma, Jean Claiborne; uncles: Steve Claiborne and Ricky Jaramillo.
The Jaramillo’s would like to thank Waymaker Church and many friends that blessed them with prayers during this difficult time, we would give the greatest thank you to Jesus for blessing us with Brian for 42 years, and we know we will see him again. We love you so much.
Services will be held Thursday, February 16th, at 2pm, at Waymaker Church in Roswell, New Mexico.
“Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.”
John 8:36