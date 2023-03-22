With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected and untimely passing of our beloved Briella Marie Lowas, who was taken from us on March 15, 2023. Born on June 2, 2021, in Roswell, NM, Briella's short life was filled with immense love and joy that touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Briella was an energetic, playful, and curious child whose radiant smile and infectious laughter warmed the hearts of all who encountered her. She had such a bright, shining personality that always lit up a room. In her short time on this earth, she made a lasting impact on those around her, reminding us of the precious nature of life and the beauty in the simplest moments.
Briella was the cherished daughter of Jared Lowas and Vanessa Ramos and a treasured sister and best friend to Olivia Lowas. She was the beloved granddaughter of Juan Ramos, Maria Ramos, and Kathy Breedyk. Briella is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Juan Ramos, Alejandro Ramos, Kyle Costa, Kelsey Ramirez, and Karlie Daniels, who all adored her. She has numerous cousins and other family members who will miss her dearly. Briella's passing leaves a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.
During this time of unimaginable grief, the family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love, prayers, and condolences.
A service to celebrate Briella's short but meaningful life will be held on March 25th at 10:00 A.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, in Roswell. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. A reception will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church immediately following the burial. To help commemorate her bright life, the family would love for those who attend Briella’s services to wear white.
Briella Marie Lowas, your life was a brief but beautiful gift to us all. Your memory will forever be cherished, and you will be held in our hearts for eternity. Rest in peace, our little angel.