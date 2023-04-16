Brigitte Tatom, 81, passed away in Roswell, New Mexico, on April 6, 2023.
She was born in Stuttgart, Germany, February 20, 1942 to Anton and Johanna Mayer. On December 30, 1971, she married Robert H. Tatom in Humble, Texas. Eventually the couple moved to the Roswell area where they established their home. Brigitte was awarded her U.S. Citizenship by Judge Bobby Baldock, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She continued to learn about her new homeland through reading and attending ENMU-R.
Many times through the years, she helped students traveling to Germany to perfect their skills and also served as an ESL teacher. She volunteered as a docent at the Goddard Museum and at the Historical Museum for Southeast New Mexico. Her knowledge of the collections and her love for sharing were always evident.
Throughout her life, Brigette was a strong supporter of the arts in Roswell and was herself an accomplished artist. Her work was often displayed in Tinnie Mercantile Restaurant. She was an active member of First Baptist Church. For many years she was employed in the food services industry having specialized training in Switzerland.
Brigitte received loving care from her many friends during her last two years as they helped her daily.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and stepson.
Surviving her are her brother and sister-in-law, her two step-daughters and a nephew.
A celebration of Brigitte's life will be held Thursday, April 20, 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church. Light refreshments will be served at a reception following the service. She will be interred in Minden, Louisiana with her husband.