Bruce Harris, 70, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Anderson Bethany Funeral Home is providing funeral services. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at South Park Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
There will be a tribute book at the graveside service, where you may leave memories and expressions of love. The poem, Apostles Creed, will be read by Steve Gonzalez.
On March 28, 1952, Bruce Harris was born to Gloria Hope Harris and Thomas William Harris. Bruce was raised on a farm and cared for by Mr. And Mrs. Virginia and Tandy Bush for many years. Bruce served his country in the Vietnam war with the United States Army and worked at the Roswell Post Office.
Bruce is survived by his daughters: Stephanie Harris and V. DeAnne Walsh; son-in-law, Daren Williams; grandson, Dustin J Harris, brother Tom Harris, sister-in-law Janet Harris, nieces and nephews Michelle, Christine, Tommy, and David; his long-time friend, Steve Gonzalez, and family; as well as his close long-time friends: Lloyd Chavez, Abel Gomez, John Grogan, and Charlie Campuzano.
Bruce is preceded in death by his wife, Laurie Harris; daughter, Lauren Hope Harris; mother, Gloria Hope Harris; Mr. and Mrs. Virginia and Tandy Bush; and his best friend, Domingo Gomez.
Pallbearers: Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Steve Gonzalez, Tom Harris, Tommy Harris, John Grogan, Kim Blankinship, and Steve Sam.
Honorary Pallbearers: Those blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers will be his daughter, Stephanie Harris; grandson, Dustin Harris; son-in-law, Daren Williams; and his long-time friends: Lloyd Chavez and Charlie Campuzano.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Bruce’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Bruce’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.