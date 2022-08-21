Bryant Jermane Thomas passed away on Monday, August 8th 2022 in Roswell New Mexico with his family by his side at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. There will be a visitation on Monday August 22, 2022 from 9 am-11 am at Anderson Bethany and funeral service to follow at 1 pm at Waymaker Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Bryant was born on September 26th 1988 in Roswell New Mexico to Millicent Fletcher and Bluitt Thomas. He attended Roswell High School, where he graduated and was a star player on the basketball team. He worked as a car insurance estimator which he truly enjoyed.
Bryant enjoyed sports in all arenas both watching and playing and his true passion was basketball. This easily made him a sneaker head and he always wanted an extensive collection of shoes. He was a member of a mens basketball league.
He played video games with Kaylynn and his friends in his free time and spent many hours playing NBA2k and Pokémon.
He was a father to two beautiful daughters and his favorite way to spend time with them was shooting hoops at the gym or watching movies with a big bowl of popcorn or a home cooked meal they all made together. He loved to laugh in which he watched many movies throughout his life, especially comedy films that he quoted regularly.
Although Bryant was a quiet man, He enjoyed the simple things in life and was always there to listen. He was one of a kind and touched so many lives. He will be deeply missed not only by his family and friends but by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish Bryant’s memories and legacy are significant other: Kaylynn Ortiz; children: Keyara Thomas and Jaylah Thomas; brothers: Dominic Thomas and Keyshawn Thomas; sisters: Keauna Thomas and Precious Thomas as well as aunts: Diane Boyce, Shirley Williams, Tamela Garcia; uncle: Darnell Boyce along with many cousins and friends.
Preceding Bryant in death were his mother, Millicent “Millie” Fletcher; grandparents: Irma and Johnny Fletcher; great grandparents: RT and Jo Boyce; and cousin, Laura Riddle.
Pallbearers: Michael Cuellar, Keyshawn Thomas, Justin Padilla, Aaron Seanz, David Banuelas, Trevis Reese, Prentiss Moore, Michael Thomas, Michael Sanders and James Webb.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Bryant’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Bryant’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.