Calvin “Buddy” Brown Sr.

Obituary
Calvin Brown, 74, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on May 05, 1948, to Calvin Jewel and Sallie Lazada (Smith) Brown. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Calvin’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023. at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM,
Calvin attended Goddard High School and afterward enlisted in the United States Navy. Calvin enjoyed spending his free time on the computer. He also enjoyed fishing.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Calvin are his wife, Joyce Jeanette Brown; children: Janice Marie van Garderen, Luke Juenemann, Calvin Joe Brown Jr, Lynette Robin Cabana, and Jeff Cabana.
Grandchildren: William Tedman, Tejay van Garderen, Cheney Moore, Steven Brown, David Randolph, Lyzetta Randolph, Asher Brown, Darius Richardson, Clementine Cabana, Jaxon Juenemann, Dexter Juenemann, Dexter Jueneman, and Kimberlym Juenemann.
Great-Grandchildren: Irie Tedmon, Rylan van Garderen, Dailey van Garderen,
Siblings: Loretta Bridwell.
Nieces, and Nephews: Cynthia Robertson, Rick and Kathy Robertson, James Robertson, Richard Robertson, Sean and Elisa Robertson, Gerald Conklin, Cheryl Conklin.
Great Niece: Phillis Tontz, Amber Konklin.
Shiral Prescott, Mary Steele; Great nephews: Benjamin Conklin and Dexlin Conklin
Close friends: Jerry & Ruth Welton, Shirley Amende, Mike Juliana, Dave & Sherri Jacko.
Preceded in Death: Father Calvin J Brown, Mother, Sallie Lazada (Smith) Brown. Grandparents: Fornia and Steven Brown, Joe and Alice Smith, Siblings: Olean and Blair Cowles, Ruth Hulse and Robert Hulse.
A special thank you to Anderson Bethany Funeral Home for all their kindness during our time of sadness.