A memorial service for Calvin Wayne Hawthorne, age 59, of McCamey, TX will be held at 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Gazebo at Lake Van, Dexter, NM, with pastor Suzanne Zampella officiating. Calvin Wayne passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, in McCamey, TX.
Calvin was born August 13, 1963, in Portales, NM to Freddie Wayne and Sherrill Hawthorne and was raised by his uncle James and aunt Viola Hawthorne. He grew up with siblings that he loved, Frieda, Leon, Donnie, he loved his aunt and uncle and called them Mom and Dad.
Calvin’s memory will be cherished by his sister, Karen Hawthorne of Roswell, NM; sister, Kathryn Asher of Pryor, OK; also survived by stepbrothers and sisters. Calvin didn’t have any children of his own but was blessed with many nieces and nephews that he loved very much: Carmen Hawthorne, Jennifer Hawthorne, (Martin) Freddie Hawthorne.
Jimmy Knight, Sheryl Knight, Kristen Knight and Crystal Baker.
Calvin was married/divorced helped raise children of marriages. He had several aunts, uncles, cousins, stepbrothers, and stepsisters.
Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, bull riding, deep sea fishing and most of all he loved his family and friends.
Calvin gave his life to the Lord and he loved nature and all that nature gave back to him. He also love his life in McCamey, he had a garden and roses that he shared with the community. He had the biggest heart and would help everyone and anyone.
Remember Tomorrow is not Promised Live/Love as if Today is Last.
His family would like you to keep his memory alive by always sharing and caring for each other.
Songs - If Tomorrow Never Comes/The Dance/The Grand tour.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations in honor of Calvin’s name be made to First Presbyterian Church in Dexter, NM.
Any donations to First Presbyterian Church, Dexter : drinks, food, Karen Hawthorne 575-626-0003