Cari Baldwin, a 12 year resident of Santa Fe, NM, died at her home on March 26, 2023. She was born and raised in Roswell NM. She resided over 20 years in Las Cruces, NM, working as a licensed Realtor.
Cari is preceded in death by both her natural and step parents, Bill Baldwin (Ruth) and Gwen Jones Baldwin Dunning (Coach Dunning - “Swede”), and her brother Mark Baldwin (Starlett).
Cari is survived by her partner Larry Cosentino, her sister Melissa Baldwin North (Anthony), her sister in law Starlett Baldwin (Mark), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We remember Cari for her artistic gifts (painting oil on canvas), her love for animals, her sense of humor and her faith in God.
At her request there will not be a service. And she would like to invite you to make a contribution to your local animal shelter and maybe adopt a pup or kitty.