Carl Lee Porter, 69, of Roswell, NM was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born in August of 1953 to Alfred and Betty Porter in Carlsbad, NM.
Carl was a member of the ROTC at Carlsbad High School and graduated in 1972. After graduation, Carl served in the military as a mechanic and was stationed in Germany. During his service, Carl was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Carl enjoyed music and motorcycles, he had a good sense of humor and was witty. Carl was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 13, 2023, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Carlsbad, NM with burial to follow at Carlsbad Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Jonah’s House Food Pantry, 512 West Stevens St., Carlsbad, NM 88220.
The family would like to thank Kara and Enhabit Hospice for their tending loving care.
