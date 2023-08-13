Carlos (Charlie) Marrujo passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Carlos was born January 23, 1945, in Roswell, NM to Torivio and Isabel Marrujo.
Growing up here in Roswell he enjoyed playing baseball and hunting in the Lincoln National Forest.
On September 27, 1963 he married the love of his life Anna Mae Ortega, they were happily married for 59 ½ years.
Early on in life, Charlie was a truck driver for Glover’s Packing Plant, B&R Pumping Service and Lincoln County Sanitation Department until he retired in 2003. After retirement he was a bus driver for Pollard bussing company. Where he enjoyed bussing athletes to their events around New Mexico. He was able to meet great coaches in his time of driving such as: Britt Cooper, James Vernon, Brent Clay, Dude and Chris Burrola, Joe Carpenter, Art Sandoval, Ruben and Art Bolanos, Santos Franco, Jeff and OG Lynn, Steve Nunez, Kyle Alsup, Jaime Martinez and Nick Archuleta. He really enjoyed watching the athletes and would get loud at the games, especially when the officials were not calling the game correctly. He was also a baseball coach at East Side Little League in the 70’s where he coached many great athletes. He was very proud of his children and wanted the best for them. He enjoyed his family and loved them with all of his heart. He was a joker and played many tricks on everyone. In his spare time, he was a sports fanatic where he enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Dodgers and the 49ers. He also enjoyed watching a good western movie and enjoyed listening to his New Mexico Music and to Steve De Los Santos. As he would drive into Albuquerque, he would change the radio station to 89.1 FM to listen to KANW. Some of Charlie’s favorite things to do were to take a drive to the mountains, especially White Oaks, NM where the family roots began.
Proceeding him in death, is his loving wife Anna Mae Marrujo; daughter Lorena Guzman; his parents Torivio and Isabel Marrujo; his in-laws Eloy Sr. and his wife Oralia Ortega; sisters Flora Powell and Elizabeth (Bebe) Romero; brother Irvin Marrujo; brothers-in-law, Robert Ortega, Prese Torres, Gilbert Powell, Albert Romero and Ramon Martinez.
He is survived by his children: Monica Chumley, Carlos Marrujo Jr and wife Valarie, Danny Marrujo, John Marrujo, Dolores Marrujo and son-in-law Ramiro Guzman. Twenty-one grandchildren: Brian, Carlos and Jason Irvin, Carlos (wife Amber) and Rebecca Marrujo, Ashley Lucas, Ramsey Guzman, Daniel, Krisynthia (Frankie), Kassandra, Reyna and Elijah Marrujo, Johnny, Carly, Amarante and Angel Marrujo. Aurora Vega, Anyssa Sanchez, Elisa Marrujo, Annanys and Gary Schut and Carol Irvin. As well as nine great grandchildren. Siblings are Mary Lou Torres, Prestina (Kris) (Tommy) Blackmon, Leo (Lillian) Marrujo, Cecelia (Johnny) Lopez, Joe Marrujo, Nadine (Randal) Pittman, Rita (Robert) Thomas, Rosemary (Mark) Resta. In-laws: Terry Martinez, Eloy Ortega, Danny (Helen) Ortega, Fred (Vera) Ortega, Ernie (Lorena) Ortega, Andy (Lydia) Ortega. God children Chris Marrujo and Danny Ortega Jr. Special cousins Leroy Lopez and Sarah Perez. And numerous nieces and nephews. His special friends: Leandro Gutierrez, Daniel Villareal, Jr. Klein, Kister Randolph, Troy Keller, Ernie and Dickie Montoya, Steve, Richard and Johnny De Los Santos, Richard Vallejos, and Eloy Pineda.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and his God Children. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Elisa Marrujo, Anna and Gary Schut in dedicating their time to helping out their grandpa while he was sick.
Thank you to Church on the Move, New Mexico Military Institute, family and friends for the prayers, food and the blessings you have provided the Marrujo Family during this difficult time.
There will be a viewing on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Funeral services will be, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 am at Church on the Move. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.