Carmen Davis, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 18th, 2023. She lived a full and beautiful life surrounded by family and friends who loved her immeasurably and will miss her immensely.
Carmen was born on June 23rd, 1930, to Frank Alvarado and Martha LaRiva Alvarado in her beloved “old neighborhood” of Chihuahuita in Roswell, NM. She attended St. John's Catholic School, where she excelled scholastically and completed the 8th grade. At 17, Carmen met the love of her life, Carl, at a dance while Carl was on liberty from Walker Army Air Field. Carl and Carmen were married in 1947 and went on to have 6 children, who later produced a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Carmen worked for years as a nanny and housekeeper for many prominent families in Roswell, and her love of children was a prominent theme her whole life. She had a special way of making every child she met feel loved and special. She also worked in several local daycares both cooking and caring for children.
Carmen was a lover of people and always went out of her way to help others. She gave of her talents and time, often sacrificially, because she couldn’t stand to see people in need if she could do something about it. She was an amazing cook, and she blessed and loved others through her cooking. Tamales, tacos, and homemade tortillas were her specialties, and her family would gather around the kitchen to talk and watch her cook. Carmen had a policy of not sitting down to eat until everyone in her house had had their fill, which usually included second and third helpings. She simply enjoyed visiting and watching people eat and enjoy her food. As many families often do, her family experienced lean times, but her children never felt poor, because Carmen always filled their home with an abundance of love and good food. She also imparted into her family the importance of hard work, perseverance, and was well known for her sass and quick wit.
Carmen loved the simple pleasures in life — coffee and cinnamon toast, the roses in her garden, her “love stories” on Hallmark and Lifetime, and above all, her family. A large part of her life was dedicated to caring for her grandchildren. She was second mama and caretaker to many of them, and they brought her so much joy. Consequently, those grandchildren were greatly blessed to have the love and care of such a wonderful grandma who poured into them with tireless devotion. Carmen lived her life for her family. She passed down to them her passion, a dedication to her faith, and provided a shining example of how to love people well.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Carl, her daughter and son-in-law, Priscilla and Tim Worcester, her grandson and his wife, Aric Griffin and Kamey Griffin Rodgers, her brothers, Augustine and Alfonso “Poncho” Alvarado, and her brothers-in-law, Carlos Urquides, Raymond Lucero, and Richard Chavez.
She is survived by her sisters, Frances Urquides, Dolores Lucero, Vera Anaya and husband Frank, her children Doreen Rogers and husband Ray, Lisa Evjen and husband Jerry, Pamela Davis and significant other Joel, Connie Trent and husband Walter, Carl Davis and wife Susan, and her many grands, greats, great-greats, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones who will deeply feel the loss of Carmen.
Services will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, April 26th at 2 PM with a graveside dedication to follow. Carmen’s grandson-in-law, Pastor Trace Martinez, will officiate.