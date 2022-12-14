Carmen Muñoz Ramirez
Carmen Muñoz Ramirez, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. Please take a moment to share kind thoughts or memories with Carmen’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. The Funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On March 7, 1947, Carmen was born to Jose Muñoz Pedroza and Catalina Ramirez in Valle de Zaragoza, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Carmen was a certified life-saver for the Mexican Red Cross and certified for delegation in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. A breast cancer survivor, Carmen was a very strong and faithful woman. She loved tending her garden, cooking, listening to music, and singing. Carmen’s favorite moments were spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed canning fruit and baking for her loved ones. Carmen’s presence will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish memories of Carmen are her children: Victor Alvidrez and wife Nancy, Sandra Cepeda and husband Martin, Arali Alvidrez, Jesus A. Alvidrez, Jorge Alvidrez and wife Ivonne; grandchildren: Luis E. Alvidrez, Mark Alvidrez, Aaron Alvidrez, Katherine Alvidrez, Tania Salinas and husband Humberto, Miguel Cepeda, Uriel Cepeda and wife Yesenia, Luis E. Trevizo, Karla Zapata and husband Daniel Quintana, Jeremy Alvidrez, Mely Alvidrez, Jesus Alvidrez, Nayeli Vanlandingham and husband Andrew, Jorge Alvidrez, and Angel Alvidrez; great-grandchildren: Mitzy O. Zapata, Damian Zapata, Daniel Trevizo, and Maximiliano Trevizo; brothers and sisters: Irene Morales, Silvino and wife Maria Muñoz, Elena Sandoval, Celia Olivas, Victoria Garcia, and Paulina Muñoz; brother, Jesus and Guadalupe Muñoz; nieces and nephews: Daniel Garcia, Arturo and wife Judith Garcia, Maria de Lourdes, Griselda, Mario and wife Maria Morales, Norma and Elida Morales, Elva, Javier, Dora, Silvia, and Rosario Muñoz, Velia, Luz Maria, Catalina Sandoval, Jose Pilar and Yazmin Olivas, Perla and Adrianna Muñoz; and her friends: Martha and Rafa Sarellano, Hortencia Alvidrez-Loya, Micaela Martinez, Monse Loya, Edelmira Villagran, Socorro Arras, Nohelia Trevizo, Olga Ramirez-Ordoñez and family, Margarita Esquibel and family; and her precious pet bird, Piolin.
Carmen was preceded by her granddaughter, Lina Quintana; parents, Jose Muñoz Pedroza and Catalina; grandparents: Ramon de Anda and Victoria Pedroza, Nicolas Ramirez, and Librada Oropeza; brothers-in-aw: Eutimio Olivas, Adan Morales, and Antonio Sandoval.
PALLBEARERS: Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Lucy Nuñez, Victor Alvidrez, Jesus A. Alvidrez, Jorge Alvidrez, Martin Cepeda, Miguel Cepeda, Uriel Cepeda, Jesusito Alvidrez, Mark Alvidrez, Erick Alvidrez Aaron Alvidrez, and Angel Alvidrez.
A special “Thanks” to family and friends of Carmen for all the support, prayers, and well wishes during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Awareness at Donations – Global Cancer Awareness Foundation (glocaf.org).