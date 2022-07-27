On Friday, July 15, 2022, my wife, Carol S. Helstowski, passed after a long battle with lung cancer.
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Carol was born on August 17, 1964. She traveled a lot and made many friends. Through jobs, Carol made many other friends and enjoyed working with them. She loved her WWE wrestling, precious dogs, her husband, and loving caregiver, Ron. Carol’s hobbies were fishing, yard work, and loving her pets. She had a very large family who she loved, and they loved her.
Carol fought many medical bouts and is now in heaven, enjoying a healed body with her brother Clifford and son Lyle.
“I know you are not in any more pain.” Love, Ron.
Carol is survived by her husband, Ronald; children: Christopher Helstowski, Michael Helstowski, Lawrence Macias and wife Erminda, and Kevin Rayson Smith and wife Allyson; grandchildren: Lawrence Macias Jr. and wife Alyssa Talamantes, Janae, Lucas, Matthew Macias, Brayden Smith, Kenzie Rayson, Tommy S. Helstowski and Anastacia Helstowski; great-grandchildren: Brielle Macias; mother, Barbara “Blackie” Arellano; father, Clifford Carlisle; siblings: Connie Torrez and husband Ricky; nieces and nephews: Alexis Wadley, Artemio, Salvador, Victoria Alvarez, Evon Soria, Mariah, Ashley Soria, and Cody Whitley.
Carol was preceded in death by her son Lyle Macias and brother Clifford Carlisle Jr.
Pallbearers are Lawrence Macias, Kevin Rayson, Lawrence Macias Jr, Janae Macias, Artemio, and Salvador Alvarez.
The family would like to give a special “Thank you” to Kymera Medical and Scor Orthopedics.
Carol’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.