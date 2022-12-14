On August 29th, 1935, Caroline (Lynn) Victoria Trigg was born in Las Vegas, NM and moved to Albuquerque when she was two. To our loss, on November 26, 2022, Lynn passed away in Roswell, NM where she had lived and thrived since 1965 with her husband, Richard W. Waggoner, who predeceased her, and her two children Jolene Lynn Lilley, (Frank Lilley) of Roswell and William J. Waggoner of Santa Fe, both who survive her. Lynn is also predeceased by her parents Pauline and John Trigg, her three younger sisters, Sherrill Bell, Patsy Hueglar and Tracy Trigg and her great granddaughter Brianna Lilley. Eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild survive her. These are the generations that are blessed to have been taught by the example of Lynn Waggoner, what it is like to live, work and play, with style, grace and vigor.
Growing up in the 1940s and ‘50s in Albuquerque, greatly influenced Lynn’s values and outlook on life. She was absolutely part of that Greatest Generation; insistent that she, as well as her family, fully take on whatever task or vision they might have and then tenaciously exceling at completing that task. She did not suffer excuses but at the same time her love and unerring support was never in question.
Lynn was a true New Mexican embracing the best of our State’s traditions from making mouthwatering enchiladas to always placing family first. She absolutely loved the clouds cascading over the Sandias and the panoramic expanse of the rich plains of the New Mexico’s Eastside. She was a selfless and involved mother who deeply loved her husband, whom she had known since her childhood. In fact, as children they lived across the street from one another, playing together as children do. Eventually, the families moved but then years later, Lynn and Richard ran into each other in downtown Albuquerque. It was love at first site and forever more.
She gave back to the community through her years of volunteer work at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, serving as its Guild President, and a variety of other causes. She and her husband were avid dancers but most of all Lynn had a natural gift for fashion, whether it be interior design or managing a local upscale dress shop, it was a gift with which she excelled.
Lynn’s many friends would all agree that she was an elegant firebrand woman, not afraid to speak her mind but would go to the greatest lengths not insult anyone in doing so. And everyone that knew her and spent time with her were better for it. Laughter, insight and genuine caring for others were her trademark and she undoubtedly left the world a better place for her being here.
The family deeply appreciates the care and love given to Lynn over the years by all the amazingly selfless people at the Beehive and extends a special thanks to Cindy Carlos for the extraordinary time and care she gave to Lynn, all of whom were a constant source of comfort and joy.
The Waggoner family invites you to gather with them to celebrate Lynn Waggoner’s Life, with funeral services at 9:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, followed by a reception. Internment following at the South Park Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers the family encourages donations in honor of Lynn V. Waggoner to Fisher House Foundation, Inc. 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852: Assurance Home Inc., 1000 E. 18th Street, Roswell, NM 88201 or an organization of your choice.
