Caroline S. Hobbs, 82, of Roswell, NM passed away in Big Spring, TX, Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Caroline was born March 30, 1940 to Art Franklin and Martha Belle Lemons. She married Doyle Hobbs, December 30, 1955, in Roswell, NM.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carlon and Jerry Baker, Marty and Tim Helmstetler and David and Lisa Hobbs; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sisters Barbara Crosby and Lunell and Gary Gilley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Clinton Doyle “Dusty” Hobbs Jr.
Caroline was artistic, sewed beautifully, was fiercely independent and had a passion for gardening, raising beautiful flowers and her plum jelly was the best.
She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
Graveside services will be held at Memorial Lawn in Roswell, NM on August 23, 2022 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Mexico Christians Children Home in Portales, NM.
Isaiah 40:31
But those who wait on the LORD
Shall renew their strength;
They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
They shall run and not be weary,
They shall walk and not faint.