Carolyn Marie Startzman Johnson went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM.
A viewing for Carolyn will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life service for Carolyn will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, January 6, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be livestreamed. Interment will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at South Park Cemetery.
Carolyn was born May 1, 1936 in Roswell to Everett and Amelia Startzman who preceded her in death. Her husband Paul G. Johnson also preceded her in death.
Carolyn graduated from Roswell High School in 1954 and attended New Mexico State University where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Her employment started with Civil Service at Walker AFB. Thereafter, she worked for 9 years for the City of Roswell in the Airport Manager’s Office. Paul and Carolyn moved to Hobbs, NM where Carolyn was employed with Texas/New Mexico Pipeline (Texico). She retired in 1993 after 13 years of service.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters Diana McClain (John) of Weston, CO and Debra Torres (Lalo) of Albuquerque, NM. Grandchildren include Crystal Graham (Chris) of Lake Jackson, TX; Charlie McClain (Lindsey) of Liberty, TX; Matthew Torres (Sarah) of Bryant, AR; and Laticia Torres (Dominic Dominguez) of Albuquerque, NM. Great Grandchildren include Kena McClain, Layla Wurts, and Jayden and Aveyn McClain; Taylor, Kennedy, and Atticus Torres; and Dominic, Devin, and Declan Dominguez. Great-Great Grandchildren include Auburnee and Gavin Hoyer and Din Grace McClain.
Honorary pallbearers are Hoie Sparkman, P.T. Foster, Pinky McDaniel, Steve Henderson, Gordon and Ann Sidwell, Joyce English, Lois Roberts, Maxine Coffey, and her Berrendo Baptist Sunday School Class. Interment will be beside her husband at South Park Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Baptist Children’s Home in Portales, NM.
