Carolyn Wright

October 13, 1945 — July 7, 2022
Carolyn, 76, passed away on July 7, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Trinity House of Praise located at 510 S Montana at 11 O'clock. The memorial will be officiated by Pastor Kenneth Coots and Pastor Bobby Barnett. Carolyn has touched many lives throughout her Teaching, driving, and fellowship in numerous church activities over the last fifty years. She enjoyed playing numerous games with friends and family, especially Skipbo!
She is survived by her daughter Cyndi and her Husband Michael Peacock of Roswell. Her Grandchildren, Roger Peacock, Rachel Peacock, and Ashley Peacock. Her siblings Bobby and Der Beckham of Amarillo, Sandra and Stan Brisco of Roswell, Randy and Bill Newton of Alamogordo, and Ronnie and Sherri Beckham of Roswell with her numerous nieces and Nephews. She was preceded by her husband of forty-three years, Owen Wright, in 2010.
Flowers may be sent to Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 2609 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM, 88203.