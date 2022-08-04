Carrie Anna Norris Jackson died on July 30, 2022 on the farm where she had lived for 63 years.
Services will be at Terpening & Son Mortuary at 10 am Thursday, August 4. Chaplain Sherri Hoffer will officiate. The DOES Lodge will be performing a ceremony before the services. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Jackson, Clinton Jackson, John Robert Jackson, Darin Jackson, Frank Amaya, Sam Lotts, Daniel Lotts Sr., and Daniel Lotts Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Norman Welch of Safford, Arizona.
Carrie was born in the month of May 1934 in the village of Hulah, Osage County, Oklahoma. Her family moved to Roswell, N.M. when she was 3 years old. They lived in Roswell until they moved to Artesia when she was 14. She enjoyed going to school in Artesia making lots of new friends. She met and married Coleman Floyd Jackson Sr. November 4, 1952. They had 3 children: Coleman Jr., Tarrie and Frankie.
In the early years, Mom and Dad loved to square dance. She enjoyed listening to music on the radio or playing the 33 or the 78 records. In the early 1960's Mom started driving the school bus for C. H. Winters. When Mr. Winters retired, she started driving a school bus for George Kaiser. She enjoyed driving and going to the yearly bus rodeos in Silver City. Mom went to work for the Artesia Police Department in 1973 as a police dispatcher. Along the years at the police department she joined a national organization called the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials. She enjoyed going to meetings that were held around the U.S. (usually with dad in tow). She became a life long member of APCO. Mom retired from the police department in 1996. After retirement she was a guest instructor at FLETC teaching radio communications which she really liked. Mom joined the DOES Lodge in Artesia in 1985. Through the years she progressed to becoming president of the DOES twice. Going to Grand Lodge was something she really looked forward to.
In the younger years and in her spare time Mom and Richard Oberleas were softball coaches for the Cottonwood Girls Softball team. She had a lot of fun with the girls encouraging them to always do their best when playing. "Hit that ball over the fence" was usually what she told the girls. She enjoyed going along the irrigation ditch cutting asparagus. She did volunteer work at the Lake Arthur School library. Her great pleasure was raising her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband Coleman Sr., a son Frankie, her parents and a brother.
She is survived by her son Coleman Jackson Jr. and wife Brenda of Littlefield, Texas; daughter Tarrie Shackelford and husband A.C. of Lake Arthur; sister Peggy Cullivan of Bakersfield, CA; sister-in-law Dolly Bassett and husband Bob of Milan, N.M.; four grandsons, two great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter. Also by special cousin Dollie Wallis, lots of nieces and nephews, and 2nd and 3rd cousins. A Goddaughter DLisa Maples of Artesia, and special friends Dee and Ann. Her favorite hairdresser was Gaylynn Ledbetter Morris.