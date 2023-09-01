Catalina Nina Jaramillo
Catalina Nina Jaramillo, 10, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Catalina’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Rosary will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:00 AM.
Catalina was a sweet girl who loved her mom, dad, sisters, and baby brother. Her baby brother always said, "My girl, where's my girl?". Catalina loved hanging out with her big sisters Rose and Daisy, but especially loved her "fat naps," as she would call them; she loved them so much that she would take a “fat nap” from the house to the store. One day her teacher left early, and Catalina said, "Oh no, she better take me with her," probably so she could take a “fat nap”. She loved watching YouTube, TikTok, and eating her favorite chips blue Takis. On the way home from school, Catalina would pick flowers and put them behind her mom’s ears. She was always playing with her baby brother, telling him, “Hold on, let me get on your level” and kneeling down to his height. She loved cooking for mom and dad and feeding them breakfast in bed. Catalina just loved food and snacks. Like her dad, she liked the Dallas Cowboys and was a fearless girl with a big heart; nothing scared her. She loved her dog, George, and he loved and protected her. Her nickname from Mom and Dad was Princess Catalina. She loved reading books, stuffed animals, and was a go-getter; there was nothing she couldn’t do. She was daddy’s girl and mama’s world. Once, she wanted bangs, and when mom said yes, she ran and told her dad and was so happy about it; that night, Catalina loved taking selfies of herself. She would pray before school for the safety of her family and all the school kids with her mom and baby. Catalina’s favorite colors were black, purple, and gray. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Catalina are her parents: Eva and Phillip Jaramillo; grandparents: Adela Gonzalez and Adam Horton; great-grandmother, Corine Gonzales; siblings: Rose Salazar, Daisy Salazar, Janette Jaramillo, Phillip Jaramillo,, and Elijah Jaramillo; aunts and uncles: Danil Garcia, June and Mike Rivas, Brandy and Jr Loya, Mechila, Nicole and Amber Salazar, Destinie and Brian Chuman, Cassandra and Liz Garcia, and Solar Gonzales; and her beloved dog George.
Catalina is preceded by her grandparent: Rose Salazar Horton and Phillip Jaramillo; great-grandparents: Felipe and Fernanda Horten, big brother, Jeremiah Jaramillo; cousins: Joseph Lopez and Johnny Jr. Pacheco; uncles: Leroy Acosta, Angel and Alixes Horton; aunt, Desiree Jaramillo; great-aunts: Kathey, Cruz, Marylou, Frances, and Nancy Horton; great-uncles: Rosito, and Augustine Horton.
When I look to your face all I see is grace, although my heart feels misplaced, I’ll never replace my love for you, God’s taken you home with the angels above, so you can watch over us with love, although we miss you, God’s never made a mistake, so ill gladly take a tissue over messing with fate. My love will never end so I’ll wait until we meet again.
Love you always sister,
-Love Sister Daisy
You will always be my twin, my girl, my best friend.
-Love, your baby brother Elijah.
I love you baby sister, my best friend.
-Love, your big sister Rose.
Always our Princess Catalina.
-Love Mom and Dad