Catherine (Cathy) M. Taylor

Born April 1st, 1944, in the county of Heitrim, Ireland, to Patrick and Kathleen McGoldrick. After battling cancer for 2 years, on Oct 6th, the Lord sent his angels to bring her home.

She is survived by her brothers Patrick (Ireland) and Brian Mcgoldrick Sr., California. One nephew, Brian McGoldrick; 2 nieces, Patricia LaBerge and Aileen McGoldrick; 2 great nieces, Lianna and Gabriella; 2 great nephews, Connor and Spencer. Her smiles, her singing, and friendships will be sorely missed.

Private internment will be in San Jose, California.

