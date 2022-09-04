Cecil Medrano, 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Cecil’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: A Viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Mass Service will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On December 22, 1951, Cecil was born to Ricardo and Gloria Medrano in Presidio, Texas. He attended Hagerman High. Cecil was the beloved husband of Marci Medrano, whom he married on February 27, 1971, in Roswell, NM. He was a member of St. Peter Parish Catholic Church.
Cecil worked for Lucero’s Plumbing for fifteen years. He was a strong and hard-working man who was definitely not ready to retire. Cecil loved to come home after a long day of work to see Monkey 1, Monkey 2, and Monkey 3 greet him with so much excitement and help him with his tools.
Cecil’s most memorable moments were when he would drink bud heavy in his garage and listen to music in his truck. He also enjoyed riding his Harley bike. Cecil loved watching football and basketball games, especially his favorite teams, the Miami Dolphins and Boston Celtics.
Cecil’s family meant everything to him, and it brought him great joy when everyone would visit his home. Cecil looked forward to every Thursday night family gatherings. He was well known for his famous Asado, which he enjoyed making for holidays and family events. He lived every day for his grandkids and will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish memories of Cecil are his loving wife, Marci Medrano; children: Michael Medrano (Cindy), Cissy Sedillo (Daniel), and Crystal Romero (Fabian); grandchildren: Gabe Sosa (Perla), Seresa Medrano (Ben), Kyara Wilfred, Daniel Sedillo, Chastanie, Brilaya, and Emire Romero; great-grandchildren: Santi, Gabe, and EZ Sosa, Azariah, and Uzziah Medrano, Zaveyn Camacho; siblings: Irma Medrano, Varo Medrano, and Oscar Medrano; numerous nieces and nephews; close friend, Nacho Lucero; and his precious pets: Chico, Chiquita, Fluffy, and Mia.
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Gloria Medrano; brothers: Richard Medrano and Armando Medrano; and his sister-in-law, Bea Medrano.
PALLBEARERS: Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Wilfred (Gordo), Daniel (Sparky), Fabian Romero, O.J. Medrano, Anthony Medrano, Jayson Medrano, and Gabe Sosa.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Those blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are his brothers, sister, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Cecil’s Tribute was written in his honor by his family.