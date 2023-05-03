June 3, 1929 — April 25, 2023
Our sweet, beautiful Mother passed into heaven Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Cecilia Garcia was born June 3, 1929, to Eligio and Andreita Gonzales in Mora, New Mexico. She married Sylver Garcia, the love of her life, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on October 1, 1949. They were married for seventy years. They lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming for several years, then moved to Roswell, New Mexico, in October of 1959. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.
Cecilia was a homemaker and worked in sales. She was a compassionate, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved all her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Cecelia cooked fantastic meals and delicious pies. She enjoyed being active (walking, exercising, dancing, and water aerobics), reading, sewing, trying new recipes, playing cards, watching TV with Dad, camping with her family, and traveling on vacation. She enjoyed all the family gatherings, activities, and holidays. Cecilia was always welcoming to all family and friends. If anyone visited their home, Mom would provide food or snacks and refreshments.
Mom raised her children in a Catholic Christian home and prayed her rosary with her grandchildren. She was an inspiration and an example for all of us.
Cecilia is survived by her son, James Eugene Garcia (Dedra); two daughters: Gloria Jeanette Fry (Phillip), Sylvia R. Fresquez (Joe Rowland); five grandchildren: Shelby Luck (Brian), Neal Hernes (Dina), Robert Fresquez (Vanessa), Rachel Fresquez, Cortney Garcia; ten great grandkids: Addycen and Ayden Luck, Ashley and Alyssa Hernes, Matthew, Majenta and Victoria Fresquez, Jacob Garcia, Siana Gonzalez (Marlon), Caelyn Garcia; four great-great grandkids: Dimitri, Victor, Jianna and Luciano; one sister, Sophie Jacoby (Richard); one sister-in-law AlMarie Gonzales; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Cecilia is preceded in death by her husband, Sylver Garcia; parents: Eligio and Andreita Gonzales; seven siblings: Louise Maloof, Procopio Gonzales, Aurora Montoya, Mela Gonzales, Mary Candelaria, Ernest Gonzales, and Tom Gonzales.
Cremation is under the direction of Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Services will be at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Roswell, New Mexico, on Friday, May 5, 2023, with a rosary to begin at 1:30 PM, a mass to begin at 2:00 PM, and Columbarium placement at 3:00 PM.
Cecilia’s family would like to thank the staff, CNA’s, nurses, and all who cared for our mother at Sunset Villa Nursing Home.
Cecilia’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.