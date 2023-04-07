Charlene (Micki) Mae Peters, 86, passed away on February 12, 2023. All family and friends are invited to a time of remembrance and sharing that will be held for Micki at El Toro Bravo restaurant in Roswell; 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023. There will not be an internment service.
Micki was so strong and was a beautiful role model as a person, a professional woman, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very hard working, but known so well for her great laugh and love of the simple things in life. She had an unswerving sense of fairness and was a pinnacle of strength for her children and grandchildren. Micki stood by her family, and her friends no matter what life had to offer.
Micki was born in Stafford Arizona to Charles and Mae Michaels. The middle child of three girls, she followed her father everywhere and his friends named her “little Mikey” which changed to Micki. The family moved to Silver City, New Mexico. Micki loved the outdoors and all animals. She brought home every stray she could find and even had a pet turkey. At 12 years old her first job was as a sheep herder, tending to a neighbor’s flock. After a day with the sheep, her mother would not let her into the house wearing her work cloths.
Micki attended Western University in Silver City, New Mexico. There she met Robert Lee and in 1955 they were married in Holbrook, Arizona. They had 3 children and lived for a time in Holbrook, San Diego, California, Silver City, Ruidoso and then moved to Roswell in 1970. Her house was always full of plants in the brightest colored pots she could find. Sunflowers were her favorite and they were everywhere around the house. She often commented on how cheerful and bright they were.
While living in Ruidoso she was instrumental in establishing a Kindergarten program in the city. In 1972 Micki began a professional career in social work that spanned 40 years of service to others. She served as a counselor for vocational rehabilitation, Program manager at the New Mexico Rehabilitation Center in Roswell, Hospice Homecare, National Guardianship case manager, and as case manager for J & J Home Care and Desert State. Micki received many honors and awards in her service, twice receiving the highest state award for exemplary vocational service in rehabilitation. She was active in the Sertoma Club, and served on many local and state advisory boards. With her sense of fairness and love of life Micki was an advocate for those who did not have a voice or a place. She gave possibilities to so many who had experienced trauma and loss and helped them to rebuild their lives.
Micki is survived by her children: Catherine Lee of Ruidoso, Robert Lee of Denver, Marty Lee & wife Michelle of Boerne, Texas; her many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her younger sister, Elizabeth Blumberg, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that their mother be remembered in a donation to https://trytobosa.org/about-us/
